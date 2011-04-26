Lil Kim And Natalie Nunn Party At LIV Miami [Photos]



Although Lil Kim’s been silent lately about her issues with Nicki Minaj, the Queen Bee was spotted in Miami this weekend at South Beach’s LIV nightclub.

Kim took over LIV Sunday alongside Bad Girl Natalie Nunn, who’s been making noise about her issues with Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa, along with Julez Santana’s video vixen girlfriend Kimbella and Minnesota Vikings’ Bryant Mckinnie.

Also in attendance was Shay “Buckeey” Johnson, star of VH1’s “Flavor Of Love” who posed for pictures with the ladies.

Check out pictures of Kim in Miami courtesy of Michael Lewis at Kiddunot.com.

Shay Buckeey Johnson, Natalie Nunn, Lil Kim, Guest

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »