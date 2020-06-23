CLOSE
HomeNews

Snoop Dogg Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant With ESPYS Music Video

From one LA legend to another...

Source: KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on September 8, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/Getty Images) 

In hindsight the tragic and surprising death of Kobe Bryant was probably a sign of just how horrible 2020 was going to be, and though we’re still living out the tumultuous 20, Snoop Dogg has taken the time to pay homage to the legendary Los Angeles Laker.

In a video montage that paid tribute to the basketball icon this past Sunday night on ESPN’s ESPYS, Snoop Dogg laid down some vocals recognizing Kobe and his accomplishments with lines like “You beat the odds by a mile/all grit no smile/a new golden child, yeah let’s do it Mamba style/And then you added ya chapters, all in our rafters…”

It was as moving as it was heartbreaking. God, 2020 has been thee worst.

Rest in Power, Kobe and Gianna.

Peep the video below and try not to shed too many tears.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
kobe bryant , Rapper Snoop Dogg

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally
Beef Brews Between Swizz Beatz & OVO After Producer Called Drake Out His Name
06.23.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close