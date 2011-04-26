Ludacris Kicks It With “Fast Five” Cast Members Vin Diesel & “The Rock” [Promo Pics]

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will rejoin the cast of The Fast & The Furious in the upcoming movie Fast Five, the fifth film in the F&F series.

The movie, which also stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayane “The Rock” Johnson, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson, opens nationwide in theaters this Friday, April 29th.

Ludacris will play Tej Parker, a character the rapper/actor played in The Fast & The Furious sequel, the 2003 film 2 Fast, 2 Furious.

