Akon Sued, Set To Perform MJ Tribute

Akon is the latest entertainer to be hit with a lawsuit from an “injured fan.” A New Brunswick University student claims that she was severely injured at one of Akon’s concerts in 2007. Katherine Teresa Hooper filed the suit saying that Akon left the stage during a concert in St. John, Canada and forced his way through the audience. The claim states:

“During the concert Akon, without notice or warning, left the stage and appeared at the back of the crowd and with the assistance of his entourage of personal security personnel, forced his way in and through the crowd while continuing to perform. The plaintiff says that as Akon and his entourage approached her through the crowd she was unable to get out of his way due to the congestion of the crowd and lack of any control thereof. Akon and his entourage pushed and shoved the plaintiff, causing her to fall which resulted in serious personal injury.”

She is also suing the concert promoters, Gillet Entertainment and the Harbour Station Concert Hall where the incident took place.

In light of his upcoming lawsuit, Akon can look forward to paying homage to his late friend and legend, Michael Jackson. He is the latest act added to a line-up of performers for a tribute concert in Vienna, Austria. Also confirmed to perform are Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Natalie Cole and “We are Family” singers, Sister Sledge. The performers will work alongside the band and dancers that were set to embark on the “This Is It” concert tour with Michael.

The “King Of Pop” will also be honored by a reenactment of a scene from the TV-movie “Jacksons: An American Dream.” Angela Bassett will perform a scene from the film as MJ’s mother, Katherine Jackson in tribute to him. The concert organizer, Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson will perform a “virtual duet” with the late singer. 20 to 25 more acts are scheduled to confirm their participation. The concert will be televised worldwide.