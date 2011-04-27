Drake Pegged For Role In New Ice Age Movie

Drake To Provide Voice Over For New Ice Age Movie

Canadian rap star Drake will have a cameo voice appearance on the fourth installment of Fox’s Ice Age franchise, the company revealed yesterday (April 26).

Along with the Young Money capo, comedians Aziz Ansari and Wanda Sykes as well as rising young actress, KeKe Palmer will join the cast. Queen Latifah, Ray Romano, Denis Leary and John Lequizamo will reprise their roles in the franchise that has grossed over $2 billion dollars in its first three films.

This will be Drizzy’s first acting gig since playing Jimmy Brooks on the Nickelodeon series, Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Ice Age: Continental Drift hits theaters July 13, 2013.