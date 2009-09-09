Royce Da 5’9”s Street Hop Revealed

Since the formation and release of the four man rap group known as Slaughterhouse, Detroit’s own Royce Da 5’9” has been seen as the elder of the group as his rap resume and history has shown that the rapper has the most experience. After the release of their debut, it seems that Royce will be stepping into the forefront once again as his upcoming album, Street Hop, will be the first to come.

Slated to drop October, 20, the upcoming project is set to feature rappers such as Phonte from Little Brother, Busta Rhymes and Bun B. Of course the album would not be complete without his group as Slaughterhouse is also on deck for the project.

The relationship between Royce and producer DJ Premier has been extensive and has resulted in gems such as The Bar Exam. Primo will make his presence felt once again as he is set to be the executive producer which will serve as his first outing in such a position.

The rapper also lead the charge as he was the first to release his EP, The Revival, in the beginning of July which was meant to serve as the month of slaughter with EPs expected to come from the rest of the group. So far, Budden has followed with The Escape Route and Hip-Hop continues to twiddle its fingers as it waits for projects from Crooked I and Joell Ortiz.

With the upcoming release, HipHopWired spoke with the rapper as he spoke on his ability in the art form which has helped him stand the test of time.

“I feel like I’m cut from the Eminem cloth and I come from an era where I came up on Biggie and Nas. When they tell stories, there’s a twist in the end. This twist is just my version of what a twist is. When I do my Shyte, I aim to fu*k people up and I try to twist your mind up when I do Shyte. Everybody knows that I can rhyme, but I just want to show people another side of my creativity and what I can do. Not every rapper can tell a story. Not every rapper can tell a story in 3 minutes and go into detail and have a twist at the end. If people really understood the mechanics of what goes into some of the Shyte that I do then I think they would respect me a lot more. That’s probably why I get more love from the MC’s then I do from regular people that are just listening and don’t really know what goes into it.”

Here’s the tracklisting for Street Hop:

1. Gun Harmonizing

2. Count For Nothing

3. Soldier (feat. Kid Vishis)

4. Something 2 Ride (feat. Phonte)

5. Dinner Time (feat. Busta Thymes)

6. Far Away

7. The Warriors (feat. Slaughterhouse)

8. A Brief Intermission (Skit)

9. Gimme Money

10. Gangsta (feat. Trick Trick)

11. Shake This

12. Mine In Thiz

13. Street Hop

14. Thing For Your Girlfriend (Hoe Jack) (feat. Kay Young)

15. Bad Boy (feat. Jungle Rock Jr.)

16. Take You There (feat. Melanie Rutherford)

17. Part Of Me

18. Love From The Hood (feat. Bun B & Joell Ortiz)