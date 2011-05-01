John Legend, Kerry Washington, & Cee Lo Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

John Legend was just one of the many celebrities to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Celebrities including Cee Lo Green, will.i.am, and Gayle King mingled with journalists and political figures at the annual event filled with comedy.

President Obama showed his Hip-Hop side, as he cracked jokes during his lighthearted speech, referencing Biggie and 2Pac and used a Wu-Tang Clan song during his video montage.

Peep the page #'s below to see the stars at the event.

