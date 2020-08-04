Odell Beckham Jr. Thinks The NFL Season Should Be Canceled Due To The Rona

The NFL season has barely seen the opening of training camp and already players have begun to opt out of the season out of concerns of the Coronavirus, but Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t want to simply opt out, he feels the season should be canceled entirely.

In an interview with the TMZ, the talented and sometimes disgruntled superstar wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns expressed his concern going into training camp and floated the idea that 2020 be the first football-less year in decades.

“I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen,” the Cleveland Browns star told WSJ. Magazine… “and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

It’s important to note the WSJ interview took place just before the NFLPA reached an agreement with the league about COVID protocol on July 24 — and Odell reported to training camp on July 28.

Still, OBJ isn’t contemplating opting out the 2020 season and actually had some of his fears put to rest given the Browns COVID-10 prevention protocols around the facility. But from the sounds of things, he isn’t to keen on getting a potentially life threatening season underway even though the NBA and MLB have already resumed play in their respective sports.