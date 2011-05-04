Jay-Z Wins Emmy

Jigga Takes Home Sports Emmy Award
Its seems Jay-Z cant lose now that the rap mogul was recently bestowed with the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for his performance of “Run This Town” during Super Bowl XLIV.
That adds to an already successful year when it comes to winning honors.
Jigga took home three golden gramophones at this year’s Grammy’s for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group (“On To The Next One”), Best Rap Sung Collaboration (“Empire State of Mind”) and best rap song (“Empire State of Mind”).
