Boosie Badazz & MO3 “Mop Wit It,” Trippie Redd “Dreamer” & More | Daily Visuals 8.6.20

Boosie Badazz has made it clear that the Coronavirus isn’t going to be slowing up his partying ways but it looks like no matter how turnt the Laundromat might be, he ain’t taking any chances there.

For the new visuals to “Mop Wit It,” a gang of thick young women turn a Laundromat into a strip club much to the delight of MO3 while Boosie kicks his verse from an undisclosed location. If y’all ain’t never do laundry in the middle of the night then y’all ain’t live, b.

Trippie Redd meanwhile summons the spirit of Prince and in his latest clip to “Dreamer” politics in a bathtub with a white dove on his shoulder while burning a spliff. Prince did it better. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Da Great Ape featuring Rick Ross, Tony Braxton, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ & MO3 – “MOP WIT IT”

TRIPPIE REDD – “DREAMER”

DA GREAT APE FT. RICK ROSS – “QUARTER BRICK”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. BOOTSYANO – “SMOKE SCREEN”

TONI BRAXTON – “DANCE”

A$AP TWELVYY – “LOYALTY”

J.I. FT. NAV & LIL DURK – “PAINLESS 2”