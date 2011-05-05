Soulja Boy Says That He Is Collaborating With Drake

In a recent interview with Rap-up.com, Soulja Boy revealed that he is working on a collaboration with Young Money artist Drake.

“Me and Drake got something coming crazy, Drake called me and was like, ‘Man, I like the Juice mixtape. I like the ‘Zan With That Lean’ too. He named four songs off the mixtape that he really liked.”

The two rappers have set aside time to work on Drake’s sophomore album Take Care.

“He said he’s coming to Atlanta and gon’ kick it with me,” adds Soulja. “We gonna go in the studio for a whole week. He’s working on his new album too, so you already know what time it is.”

At his show in Los Angeles last year, Drizzy brought his 20-year-old peer onstage, as the two performed Soulja’s summer smash “Pretty Boy Swag.”