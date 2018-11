While Chris Brown may be only turning 22 today, he’s had his fair share of women in the past few years and a couple of them aren’t too shabby!

While a couple have only been speculated, others have shared the public eye with Chris which usually resulted in a bad situation.

Peep the women of Chris Brown’s past and let us know which one you think was the best for him.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »