Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z “Entrepreneur,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Melody “It’s Crazy,” & More | Daily Visuals 8.21.20

Looks like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has finally gotten back on his grizzly as he’s been keeping a somewhat low profile ever since dropping his latest project, Artist 2.0.

Returning with some new visuals to the Melody featured “It’s Crazy,” the Boogie Down BX representative brings back that old school “tube” look and performs in front of a wall of television sets that will have kids today wondering “what are those?” Get the pliers so he can change the channel on those when he’s done with the video shoot.

From the new school to the old, Pharrell once again links up with Jay-Z but for their visuals to “Entrepreneur” the two are nowhere to be found as the clip focuses on the lives and struggles of everyday black business owners trying to get by during the pandemic. Props to Skateboard P and Hova for this.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from the Black Eyed Peas featuring Nicky Jam and Tyga, Phora, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. MELODY – “IT’S CRAZY”

PHARRELL WILLIAMS FT. JAY-Z – “ENTREPRENEUR”

BLACK EYED PEAS, NICKY JAM & TYGA – “VIDA LOCA”

PHORA – “PROMISES”

HOOSH – “100”

SA-ROC – “DELIVERANCE”

BABY PLUG – “MURDER RATE”