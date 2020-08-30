HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty’ League’s Next Champions Are Getting Rings & Custom Air Jordans

This year’s Call of Duty League champions is getting one hell of a care package to let folks know they are the best Call of Duty players in the world.

The 2020 edition of the Call of Duty League is quickly coming, and we are already getting a look at the swag that those worthy enough of being called the league’s champions will receive and it’s F I R E. This year’s winners will not only receive a ring for their hands but a pair of kicks that “caters to their lifestyles outside of the arena.” Winners will be blessed with a commemorative box designed by Kanye West’s former creative director, Joe Perez. It will not only house the CDL’s championship bling but also a special pair of custom DMP (Defining Moments Package) Jordan 6s (Hypebeast states they are based off the GMP Jordan 6s) pictured above.

The beautiful bling will be blessed with black diamonds, and the kicks will feature custom details like the CDL Champions call out and team logo, the players Gamertag, 2020 Champions detailing, and the CDL’s slogan, “Glory Isn’t Given.

Speaking with Hypebeast, Perez detailed what the kit represents, and what he hopes the winners will take away from it stating:

“It represents a moment of the highest achievement in a game that requires the utmost skill and strategic planning. My hope is that the winners will regard the kit as the ultimate reward for the realization of all of their hard work and years of training.”

Of course, there is also a trophy that will be handed to the CDL 2020 winners as well, and it’s unlike anything you have seen before when it comes to championship hardware. The interactive trophy has a player sitting on a throne and was designed by Sheron Barber, who is known for working with Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Per Hypebeast:

“Aesthetically, the throne takes cues from CDL’s branding and its family of awards, including trophies and rings — but not without thoughtfully considering its user. Barber assiduously designed the offering to accommodate the comfort and functionality of a pro player. He also took his own personal experience as a gamer into consideration, injecting a bit of nostalgia by referencing the arcade games he played as a kid as a point of inspiration. This comes through in the throne’s statement-making monolithic design and cubist appearance. It also provides its recipients with a sense of pride through details like the year, the player’s killstreak, and more personal touches to make each iteration truly distinct.”

The CDL also looked out for fans as well by dropping a personal kit in collaboration with PRIVATE LABEL, which featured a $185 limited-edition duffel adorned in a reflective glitch pattern and came with 12 CDL customizable team patches. Another cool feature is the bag’s ability to house four pairs of sneakers (yes gamers like cool kicks) and a secret pocket for a laptop.

The duffel was on sale via PRIVATE LABEL’s website and is now sold out, but who knows there might be a restock. As for the Call of Duty League Championship, you can catch the action beginning August 29 and 30 on the league’s YouTube page.

