HHW Gaming: Nike x ‘Madden NFL 21’ Team Up To Bless 99 Club Members With Golden Cleats

Being named to Madden NFL 21’s 99 Club clearly has its perks on the football field in the real world and in the video game.

Ahead the NFL season kicking off Thursday (Sept.10), EA Sports announced that Nike and Madden NFL 21 is once again teaming up to bless four of this year’s 99 Club members with exclusive footwear to match the bling they were already blessed with. The Swoosh unveiled a collection featuring popular Nike silhouettes, the Nike Vapor Elite, Nike Force Savage, Air Jordan X Low, and Air Jordan X. Each of the cleats will be dipped in gold and will be gifted to Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

Yes, those players are a part of the Nike family. Here is the breakdown

Aaron Donald gets a new spin on the Nike Force Savage.

The speedy and craft Christian McCaffrey gets a pair of Nike Vapor Edge Pro 4 reimagined explicitly for him.

Michael Thomas gets a head-turning pair of Air Jordan x’s that honestly should be released to the public.

Last but certainly not least, Stephen Gilmore also gets a pair of Jordan X, but the low variation of the basketball sneaker turned into a cleat.

Don’t worry, Madden fans, you weren’t forgotten. The gold cleats will also be coming to the game as well as part of Madden NFL 21’s SZ1 in-game drops.

Nike x 99 Club (In-Game 9/10): Featuring two gear capsules that are stitched for the best of the best. With shatter prints and metallic gold flakes, Nike has designed items that drip with prestige and are all you need to look legendary.

Featuring two gear capsules that are stitched for the best of the best. With shatter prints and metallic gold flakes, Nike has designed items that drip with prestige and are all you need to look legendary. Nike x The Brotherhood (In-Game 9/11): Celebrate camaraderie and the power of sport with Nike’s The Brotherhood Collection, coming to The Yard this September.

That’s not all either. Madden NFL 21’s best new feature, The Yard, will be giving players the opportunity to be like Drake in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” visual and play some backyard football on the Bo Field at Nike HQ. The football field is dedicated to the two-sport legend Bo Jackson who is also a Nike athlete.

This news comes on the heels of the EA Sports announcing that it directly negotiated with Colin Kaepernick, bringing him back into the world of Madden by adding him as a free agent. You can also read our Madden NFL 21 review.

—

Photo: Nike / Madden NFL 21