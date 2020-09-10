Blank Stare: Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Mysterious ‘Star Wars’ Character Rey Was Almost A Kenobi

Even though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has come and gone, the movie still continues to haunt Star Wars fans around the world.

When it comes to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, there has been a whole lot of woulda, coulda, and shoulda going on. Since the film’s 2019 release, there have been plenty of revelations that pretty much have pissed off fans who have seen their theories tha have formulated since 2015’s The Force Awakens be taken and thrown in the trash can.

The film’s star, Daisy Ridley, who played the mysterious Rey, shared another interesting revelation that has fans of the now Disney-owned film franchise heads exploding in frustration. Speaking with fellow actor Josh Gad who filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gad asked about her *spoiler alert* huge plot twist the revealed her to be the granddaughter of Star War’s supreme villain and Darkside aficionado Emperor Palpatine.

Ridley revealed that despite director J.J. Abrams ultimately deciding to make Rey a Palpatine, it was never really truly set in stone and that at one point, they were considering making her a descendent of the legendary Jedi Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ridley also detailed how they juggled back in forth with what her lineage would ultimately be, confirming how much of a mess The Rise of Skywalker indeed was.

“At the beginning, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection — there were different versions — then it really went to it was no one, and then it came to Episode IX, and J.J. [Abrams] pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh, yeah, Palpatine is Granddaddy,'”

“Then two weeks later, he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure. So, it kept changing. So, then even as we were filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.”

The revelation, of course, had Star Wars already mad about The Rise of Skywalker, infuriated about the decision to scrap Rey Kenobi. One person tweeted:

“Daisy Ridley was supposed to be Rey Kenobi, then Rey Nobody and then Rey Palpatine in the worst planned and written trilogy in the history of cinema.”

Ouch.

Ridley is the latest cast member from the film to speak about the conclusion that arrived with the loudest thud ever. John Boyega hasn’t been shy about his disdain about how Disney presented his character as an essential piece to the Star Wars puzzle only to see Finn reduced to a screaming sidekick. Boyega also called out the house of the mouse for its treatment of the film’s diverse cast members.

The only thing that can solve this issue now is some sort of director’s cut, like Justice League’s Snyder Cut, and we know that ain’t happening. You can peep the interview below if you want to get mad at The Rise of Skywalker all over again.

Photo: Walt Disney Studios / Disney