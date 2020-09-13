Trippie Redd ft. Busta Rhymes “I Got You,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Dead Trollz” & More | Daily Visuals 9.11.20

Don’t you just love to see today’s generation of Hip-Hop artists link up with the OG’s and icons that helped paved the way for them to make millions for decades to come.

From a Leader of The New School to and teacher in one, Busta Rhymes joins Trippie Redd for his visuals to “I Got You” which finds Bussa Bus teaching Phys Ed in Trippie’s school while Redd helps Busta track down a thick exotic mom who slipped his grasp in the past. Lowkey creepy but aight, b.

Elsewhere YoungBoy Never Broke again continues on his hardcore grizzly and in his latest clip to “Dead Trollz,” drops a few shells and catches a body or two with his people riding right beside him. We hope all that toast is fake cause y’all know how 12 be doing. Maxo Kream can attest to that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Keed featuring Young Thug, Growing Concerns Poetry Collective, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD FT. BUSTA RHYMES – “I GOT YOU”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “DEAD TROLLZ”

LIL KEED FT. YOUNG THUG – “KISS EM PEACE”

ERIC BELLINGER – “GODLY”

GROWING CONCERNS POETRY COLLECTIVE – “SHOUT ACROSS MOUNTAINS”

LOCKSMITH – QUARANTINE”

PINK SWEAT$ – “LOWS”

LIL BABY & RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “FORGET THAT”

RON SUNO FT. DDG – “WRAITH”