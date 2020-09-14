HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ First Patch Addresses A LOT of Issues, Improves Pro Stick Aiming System

It’s been less than two weeks since NBA 2K21’s release, and the folks over at Visual Concepts have been hard at work to address some issues.

NBA 2K21’s first patch is available now, and it is a doozy and focuses on several complaints the 2K community has been expressing since the game’s release on September 4. The most important update included in the patch is the adjustments to the game’s significant improvements, the Pro Stick Aiming system that will improve usability and consistency. But that’s not all. You can peep the other improvements to the game via the patch below.

General

New Pro Stick Aiming/Shot Timing selector. On your first boot, you will now have the option to choose between using the new Pro Stick Aiming mechanic or the traditional Shot Timing mechanic. Your settings file will be updated with the appropriate selection. As always, you can visit your settings at any time to update your shooting preference.

Fixed several hangs that could happen when entering and exiting various game modes during the same session, or when idling out at certain areas.

Andrew Wiggins now appears with updated facial hair to more accurately represent his appearance.

Gameplay

Enabled the ability to use Pro Stick Shot Aiming with the Shot Meter setting turned off.

Ideal Shot Aiming point now determined by how slowly or quickly the Pro Stick is initially deflected when starting a shot. A slow flick will move the ideal aim point to the left, while a fast flick will move the ideal point to the right, giving players more consistency with Pro Stick shooting.

Changed Ante Up to use competitive slider settings (more skill-based).

When the Shot Feedback setting is set to “OFF,” players and opponents will no longer see Excellent Release (green light) animations.

Fixed unwanted fadeaway shots that were playing after immediately shooting out of certain dribble moves.

Improved standing dunk reliability when using the Pro Stick.

Disabled the double team indicator in an effort to clean up the on-screen UI based on community feedback.

Added the ability to shoot driving floaters from further away from the basket.

Moving Park dribble moves were remapped to “holds” on the Pro Stick, allowing continued use of Hard Stops with L2/LT after unlocking the Park Handles badge.

Cleaned up some animation pops in the dribble move system.

Fixed ball physics bugs when Shot Timing was set to Real Player %.

Toned down the effectiveness of the Lead to Basket pass feature to prevent exploits.

MyCAREER

Fixed a Pro Am 3v3 hang that was being reported by the community.

Fixed a hang that some users reported when entering/exiting the Cages.

Addressed a case where some users reported loss of control of their MyPLAYER during gameplay.

Fixed an issue in MyCOURT where the player was unable to finish some mini-games with certain NBA players as AI.

Fixed a hang that could happen at the start of a 3-on-3 game in MyCOURT.

Fixed an issue where fan growth in Park games was not properly accumulating.

Addressed an issue where custom shoes were sometimes not showing up properly on other players in the Beach.

Fixed a hang that some users reported when transitioning between Beach instances.

Users will now receive the correct scene after winning the College Championship.

MyTEAM

Fixed a hang that would occur if the user was tracking an expired Agenda.

Fixed an issue where the progress bar would fail to show progress on the Agenda Tracker.

Fixed user interface issues when applying and upgrading badges to player cards.

MyLEAGUE / MyGM

2K Share Content (Draft Classes/Players/Rosters) should now properly function when accessed.

Tuning improvements to Player Progression, based on community feedback. With our new “Boom or Bust” system, player progression/regression has been completely re-written for 2K21 to provide a level of dynamism such that players will follow different career arcs in different playthroughs.

Addressed a MyLEAGUE item where the user would hang when selecting the Save As option after previously accessing the shared save list.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21