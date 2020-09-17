CLOSE
Teyana Taylor “1800-One-Night,” Janelle Monae “Turntables” & More | Daily Visuals 9.16.20

Teyana Taylor reminds us that phone sex WAS a thing and Janelle Monae resists with the people. Today's Daily Visuals.

Teyana Taylor video

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

Teyana Taylor’s never been a shy one when it comes to flaunting her toned physical degree but in her latest visuals the songstress shows minimal skin and still turns in a sensual and seductive performance.

For her latest video to “1800-One-Night,” Spike Tee gets her Girl 6 on and becomes a phone sex operator because how else is she supposed to make paper during a rampant pandemic? She can’t exactly do shows right now. We wonder if Iman Shumpert is her number one customer?

Janelle Monae meanwhile gets into the protest mindset and for her clip to “Turntables” takes on white supremacy in AmeriKKKa and calls for the people to take to the streets and make their voices heard while raising their fists.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso, Kidd Kidd, and more more.

TEYANA TAYLOR – “1800-ONE-NIGHT”

JANELLE MONAE – “TURNTABLES”

PESO PESO – “SPOT JUMPIN”

KIDD KIDD – “STAND ALONE”

AYAM JC – “BEN 10 KIM POSSIBLE”

JC FT. JACQUEES – “NO FILTER”

TOOSII – “RIGHT NOW”

DBANGZ – “BEEN A LONG TIME”

