Desus & Mero Chopped It Up With Skateboard Legend, Tony Hawk

Last night (Sept. 27) for their 250th episode, “New York Miracle,” Desus & Mero turned in another hilarious show. In-between all the jokes and silliness, the Bronx dup gave skateboard heads a treat when they had a virtual sit-down with the 900 legend himself, Tony Hawk.

After talking about the remastering of the classic video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the skating icon talks about his charity, The Skate Park Project which tries to fund skate parks in “underserved areas” for the kids, and how his older brother’s surfing inspired him to pick up a skateboard and make history. While he admits he began skating “mostly for transportation” he remembers it all changed when “at some point I went to a skate park for the first time and when I saw people flying around I was like ‘This is it! I’m doing this. I’m not doing anything else.'”

Check out the interview below and let us know if Tony Hawk ever inspired you to pick up a skateboard or just play his video game and feel like a professional skater.