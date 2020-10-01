The Lox “Gave It To Em,” Slim Thug ft. Zro “Make It Right” & More | Daily Visuals 10.1.20

It’s about to turn into hoodie season up in New York and as if they knew it was the perfect time for a comeback The Lox return with some new work for the streets.

Reconnecting in the visuals to “Gave It to Em,” Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch take it back to the projects in style as they roll in some Bentley’s, coups, and other exotic automobiles. When the Lox gonna link up with DMX, Drag-On and Eve for a Ruff Ryders Reunion project or at least a track?

Speaking of some rap OG’s, Slim Thug keeps new material coming and in his latest Zro assisted “Make It Right” rides through Houston in a spiffy jeep like a boss for real.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dom Kennedy, Small Bills, and more.

THE LOX – “GAVE IT TO EM”

SLIM THUG FT. ZRO – “MAKE IT RIGHT”

DOM KENNEDY – “BOOTLEG CABLE”

GWALLA COBAIN – “DRUGS WITH ME”

SMALL BILLS FT. KONCEPT JACK$ON – “ET DIAMOND”

G.T. – “SAINT LAURENT GLASSES”

LEAF WARD – “UNDERDAWG”