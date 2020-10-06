Peep Rittz’s Hangover Inspired Visuals To “Jesus Blanco”

Everyone knows that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas but if you decide to make your experience in the desert public information for your music video then, well, more power to you.

Rittz obviously has no issue with letting everyone in on his Hangover-ish experience on the Las Vegas strip as his NAWF6OD assisted visuals to “Jesus Blanco” shows the aftermath that awaits a Vegas hotel room after a night of partying and substance consumption. From bodies in the living room and bathroom to stacks of cash on coffee tables, Rittz didn’t just let Lit, but he lived to tell about it.

Check out the TrillPhil directed clip to “Jesus Blanco” below and let us know if you’ll be rocking out to this on your next trip to Sin City.