Jay-Z Scalpers To Donate Funds To Charity

While dedicated Jigga fans scrambled to get tickets to his prolific 9/11 concert before it sold out in minutes, seedy scalpers dove into the ticket pool and collected them for a benefit of their own. As previously reported by Hip-Hop Wired, just hours after the tickets sold out, they appeared on various websites priced from $200 to over $3,000. After hearing the news, the man of the hour himself went in on the scalpers verbally Kufi-smacking them for taking food out of the mouths of the families of police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

“We are truly disheartened that certain individuals would choose to benefit from what is meant to be a 100% charitable event. We do not support any profits made from reselling any ticket that was meant to be purchased by honest fans.”

Now after getting their hand caught in the cookie jar, one scalping company (Yeah we didn’t know they existed either) is bowing down to Hov and donating their illegal proceeds to charity. StubHub.com released a statement from their president, Chris Tsakalakis, saying that they would “Answer The Call” and donate 100% of their squandered profit to the organization benefiting from the show, The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund. Tsakalakis puckered up his lips to Hov’s A$$ saying:

“We strive to provide a first-in-class experience for our fans and have chosen to partner with the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund for this event, rather than removing ticket listings and turning fans away. In keeping with the original intent of the concert, we want to be sure that any StubHub profits from Jay-Z`s show go directly to these families.”

While the scalping company is tripping over itself to get on Jay’s good side, another company, Stubstack.com, is listing tickets for $3, 332. Stubstack is staying true to their money hungry ways and will not be donating their proceeds to charity. Hey, at least they’re honest.