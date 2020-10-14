Beats New $50 Flex Wireless Earphones Arrive Right On Time Following Apple’s iPhone 12 Reveal Event

Yes, Beats is still dropping earphones despite all signs indicating that Apple is slowly phasing the company out. Beats’ latest offering, the Beats Flex wireless earphones, gives fans of the brand a very affordable option.

Beats unveiling the new $50 Beats Flex wireless earbuds come right after Apple announced it would no longer include a pair of earphones or charging cube when the iPhone 12 drops. The Beats Flex is a much-needed update to the wrap around the neck style of wireless earphones first introduced in 2017.

The Beats Flex doesn’t have all of the features that Apple’s AirPods boast. Still, it does definitely deliver a solid listening experience and features the latest technology plus great battery life at a budget price. The Beats Flex feature Apple’s W1 chip which allows for one-touch pairing with your all of your Apple devices, seamless switching between each device, checking battery life and Audio sharing with friends.

Android users will have to download a separate app to enjoy those same features listed above.

As for the design, the Beats Flex is made of durable Nitinol material, and the Flex-Form cable is extremely lightweight and described as ” nearly unnoticeable ” while being worn. The earbuds are magnetic, which allows them to automatically play music when they are in your ears and pause when resting around your neck. Due to everyone’s ears not being the same, the Beats Flex comes with four eartip options that will obtain a personalized, secure fit so you can enjoy an optimal sound and comfortable experience.

Speaking of sound, the Beats Flex offers users rich, balanced sound with outstanding stereo separation thanks to a proprietary layered driver with dual-chamber acoustics. An advanced digital processor helps fine-tunes the sound for precise mids, accurate bass, and low distortion.

Last but certainly least, the Beats Flex promises up to 12-hours of battery life. With the inclusion of a USB-C charging cable, users can enjoy 10-minute Fast Fuel charging and an additional 1.5 hours of playback when the battery is low.

The Beats Flex is available for preorder at Apple.com now and will be available in the Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow color options beginning October 21. Additionally, the Smoke Gray and Flame Blue and will be available sometime in early 2021.

Photo: Beats / Apple