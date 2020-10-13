Apple Reveals Full 5G iPhone 12 Lineup During Its Latest Reveal Event

It looks like all of the leaks were indeed true, the Apple finally confirmed its lineup of iPhone 12 smartphones and announced the new iPhone 12 Mini.

Today (Oct.13), Apple held another one of well-produced virtual presentations to announce it will release variations of the iPhone 12. Like the previous iteration of Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 will also come in a regular base model, and two higher-tier models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But that’s where the similarities end because there will also be a brand new mini model of the iPhone 12 as well. Oh, and the iPhone 12 brings the devices into the world of 5G… FINALLY.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

Apple knows a market of smartphone users who do not want to spend $1,000 on a new phone exists. With the introduction of the more affordable iPhone 12 ($799) and iPhone 12 ($699), they can tap into those customers. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch screen just like the previous XR and iPhone 11 model, but for the first time will have an OLED display on the more affordable model. Apple also announced that through a partnership with Corning, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will now have improved glass on the front with a “ceramic shield,” promising that the screen is four times more drop resistant.

As previously reported, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini ditches the rounded edges we have grown accustomed to and goes back to the squared-off edges reminiscent of the iPhone 4.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini both feature wireless charging, of course, and will now have a magnetic sensor that will allow phone charges to snap directly onto the back of the phone.

Apple also showed off a line of magnetic accessories like a credit card case that will snap onto the smartphone’s back. Apple also revealed it will finally be releasing a dual charger for the iPhone and Apple Watch that will travel friendly.

As for the most important part of every iPhone model, the camera, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, will have a new standard wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a seven-element lens alongside the same ultra-wide camera that was also on the iPhone 11.

Apple claims the standard camera on the iPhone 12 has a 27 percent improvement in low-light performance than the iPhone 11. Video recording in the night will be improved thanks to a larger aperture allowing for more detail. There is also a new night mode time-lapse feature.

Finally, in a surprising move, Apple is committed to reducing its carbon footprint. In doing so, the company announced that all of the new iPhone 12 models will not come with headphones or charging cubes and will just have a USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini both come in 64GB ($699) 128GB ($749), and 256GB ($849) models. You can pre-order the iPhone 12 beginning October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini begin November 6, and will officially launch on November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Now take all that we talked about in the iPhone 12 and now add a suped-up Pro-Camera system with a better screen, and you have the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The high-end model of the iPhone 12 will come in four colors: silver, black, gold, and blue. It will feature the Pro model features a 6.1-inch display while the Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display, an improvement the iPhone 11.

Described as the photographer’s iPhone, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max sports a wider camera, better optical zoom range, and will allow in 27% more light for better night mode pictures. The editing tools on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been vastly improved thanks to the A14 Bionic chip.

As previously reported, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max feature LiDar Scanner will allow the phone to measure the distance between objects and further improve its augmented reality capabilities.

With better features means a heftier price tag, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at $999 and $1,099. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, November 6, with availability beginning Friday, November 13.

HomePod Mini

The iPhone 12 isn’t the only thing that has gone “mini.” Before Apple got dove into the new iPhone 12, the company revealed its miniature take on its smart speaker, the HomePod. The HomePod Mini will cost $99 and will feature smart pairing allowing you to connect to another HomePod Mini located around the house. There will also be an intercom feature, and thanks to “computational audio,” the HomePod Mini will be able to automatically adjust sound characteristics.

It will also autopair with iPhone or iPad and features deep integration with Siri. The HomePod Mini will come in white and space gray finishes.

You will be able to pre-order the HomePod Mini beginning November 6, with availability beginning the week of November 16.

Photo: Apple