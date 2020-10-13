Images of Apple’s iPhone 12 Lineup Leak Ahead of Big Reveal Event

Apple is usually good at keeping its newest iPhone models close to its chest, but leaks ahead of their big event have reportedly revealed its newest smartphone.

Tim Cook and his folks at Apple in just a few hours are set to unveil the iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones. Unfortunately, a leak from phone leaker Evan Blass of Voice has literally stolen some of the tech company’s thunder and gave us the first glimpse at all four phones.

Blass has shared what looks to be official renders of Apple’s worst-kept secret, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, which he claims pretty much confirms all the rumors swirling around the devices. Apple can breathe a sigh of relief because the images don’t really give away many details about the new phones, but it does show the iPhone 12’s new squared-off sides, which resemble the iPhone 4.

The renders only show off the front and back but confirms the new blue color finish coming to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that will replace the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max’s “Midnight Green” color. We can also see the long-rumored LIDAR sensor (the dark sensor under the right camera).

As far as the iPhone 12 Mini, the renders show off what appears to be Apple’s smallest iPhone model since the iPhone 5 coming in at reportedly 5.4-inch. Like the iPhone 12, it will be available in a navy shade color, replacing the purple shade finish available on the iPhone 11.

Now that the cat is reportedly out of the bag, we are looking forward to seeing Apple get into the meat and potatoes of the iPhone 12 lineup and show us what the phone can do.

Photo: Apple / Evan Blass (Voice)