Apple’s Worst-Kept Secret The iPhone 12 Will Have A “Mini” Model: Report

Apple’s worst-kept secret, the iPhone 12, might come in a smaller size according to the latest rumors surrounding the forthcoming flagship smartphone.

TomsGuide reports that when Apple finally unveils the iPhone 12, one of the models will be significantly smaller than the rest. If this rumor pans out, Apple could drop its smallest iPhone yet with the iPhone 12 Mini. The rumored model will be the smaller model out of the four phone lineup, which is rumored to include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

The iPhone 12 Mini will be smaller than the previous iPhone SE model, BUT will reportedly feature a 5.4-inch display. The SE has a 4.7-inch display. Despite being smaller, it still will have a big price point and is rumored to fall in between the $699-$749 price range. According to TomsGuide, the cost of the phone is attributed to the 5G connectivity, which will be a first for the iPhone.

According to the report, all iPhone 12 models will feature a 5nm A14 Bionic processor, an OLED display, and 5G. Earlier rumors have already suggested the iPhone 12 Pro Max would feature a bigger camera sensor, sensor-shift stabilization, take some cues from the iPad Pro, and will have a compact bezel-less design.

Again, take these rumors with a grain of salt. We shall see what Apple has been cooking up their labs when they finally unveil the iPhone 12.

—

Photo: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro