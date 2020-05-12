More iPhone 12 Leaks State Apple’s Forthcoming Smartphone Will Feature Compact Bezel-Less Design

When it comes to the iPhone 12, Apple is leaking like a faucet. New leaks hint at the next iPhone will feature a compact bezel-less design and other features.

According to Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, Apple is planning on releasing two new devices, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will replace the current iPhone 11 models. Both new models will swap out the LCD screen for OLED counterparts, which will allow for deeper blacks, contrast ratios, and help save battery life, according to Prosser. The iPhone 12 will also measure at 5.4-inches wide will be the company’s first compact bezel-less design.

As for the cameras on both devices, 2x optical zoom will not be a feature on its cameras, and the LiDAR sensor, which helps the camera map 3D environments, will not be present. BUT, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature Apple’s new A14 chipset as well as 5G support.

The new devices will also be sold at the lowest price points offered by the tech giant in years, which should be news to Apple fan’s ears. According to the leak, the iPhone 12 will roughly cost $650 for 128GB and $750 for the 256GB model. The iPhone 12 Max will start at $750 USD for 128GB and $850 USD for 256GB.

This latest Apple leak comes on the heels of the already-rumored iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices.

Those two models will feature Samsung OLED screens with both measuring at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. Both devices will feature Super Retina XDR and 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit color depth. The triple-camera will return and, as previously reported, will have the LiDAR sensors.

Of course with premium features come higher price points. The iPhone 12 Max starts at $1,000 USD for 128GB, $1,100 USD for 256GB, and $1,300 USD for 512GB. The iPhone 12 Pro Max prices range at $1,100 USD for 128GB, $1,200 USD for 256GB, and $1,400 USD for 512GB.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty