Kendrick Lamar Drops Fiery “Not Like Us” Track, Xitter Has Eyes On Drake

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have engaged in an explosive back-and-forth that took a dark turn according to some observers but the onslaught is far from over. Fresh from dropping the blistering “Meet The Grahams” track, Kendrick Lamar took aim Drake and doubled down on some serious allegations with “Not Like Us.”

Produced by DJ Mustard, “Not Like Us” delivers what some are considering the first of the series of Lamar’s diss tracks to take a sonic approach that might end up getting burn outside of content creator streaming channels and the headphones of dedicated fans.

Unlike the sinister “Meet The Grahams,” “Not Like Us” is a far more upbeat affair but still maintains the intensity from the previously released diss tracks with K-Dot not taking his foot up off the gas even in the slightest.

From “Not Like Us”:

Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs

And Party at the party, playin’ with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f*ck ’em up

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I’ma do my stuff

Why you trollin’ like a b*tch? Ain’t you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor

Honing in on the allegations that Drake has targeted younger women, K-Dot delivered the “A-Minor” in an extended sing-song fashion that was designed to cut deep. The bars above also take digs at the Canadian superstar’s head of security, Chubbs, PartyNextDoor, and Baka Not Nice, who reportedly forced a woman into prostitution and later plead guilty to assault and other charges back in 2015.

Although some fans thought Drizzy delivered a valiant effort with “Family Matters,” the pendulum is swinging in the direction of Kendrick Lamar, especially given the fact he took his time in responding to the earlier jabs but has unloaded the full clip.

On X, formerly Twitter, the debate of who is winning the battle rages on and we’ve got comments from all sides below.

