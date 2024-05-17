Diddy Combs Seen Assaulting & Dragging Cassie In Hotel Video Footage, Xitter Is Disgusted

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs has a lot of explaining to do. In hotel surveillance footage obtained by CNN, a man who allegedly looks like Diddy is seen hitting, kicking and dragging who is reportedly Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Trigger Warning.

According to CNN, the footage is from 2016. What is seen in the video reportedly lines up with what Cassie recounted in her initial lawsuit against Diddy in late 2023, where she accused him of years of domestic violence and sexual assault. Diddy infamously quickly settled the case a day after the lawsuit was filed.

Reports CNN:

The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows.

As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

But the altercation doesn’t stop there.

Ventura is then seen slowly standing up. She gathers items from the floor and moves to pick up a phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns. A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ventura.

Seconds later, he sits down on a chair, grabs an object off a table and forcefully throws it toward Ventura. Combs is seen walking away, then turns toward Ventura once again when an elevator door opens and someone appears to exit.

The incident reportedly occurred at the since-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Cassie has reportedly declined to comment about the release of the footage.

The reaction on social media has been swift, and the consensus seems to be that Diddy is a monster. See for yourself in the gallery.

This story is developing.