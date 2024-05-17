Subscribe
BMW Launches High-Fashion SUV Inspired By Naomi Campbell

It will not be available for purchase though.

Published on May 16, 2024

BMW XM Mystique Allure

Source: BMW Group / BMW Group

One of the world’s most popular car brands are taking their talents to the runway. BMW has launched a high-fashion SUV inspired by Naomi Campbell.

BMW XM Mystique Allure

Source: BMW Group / BMW Group

As reported by Hype Beast the luxury automobile manufacturer is continuing their partnership with Naomi Campbell. Earlier this week they unveiled their XM Mystique Allure at the 77th Cannes Film Festival; a four door show car intended to be a represent the modern extravagance of high fashion. To do this authentically the brand used Naomi Campbell as their muse citing it was “designed using exclusive materials from the world of haute couture.” It arrives in the supermodel’s favorite color blue but the exterior is accented with a luminous matte finish. The interior also has a unique point of difference with a sculpted headliner, indirect lighting, and blue velvet throughout the seating.

“Witnessing BMW’s vision for the BMW XM Mystique Allure come to life has been truly incredible,” says Naomi. “I feel deeply honored to have sparked the inspiration for their first-ever high-fashion show car, which stands as a unique masterpiece in every aspect.” Sonically the BMW XM Mystique Allure also shines as the sound design was curated by Hollywood film composes Hans Zimmer. “This was a singular opportunity to work with BMW and Naomi to create a bold sound profile for this unique BMW XM Mystique Allure, extending the high-fashion materials and visuals into the auditory experience” he revealed. “The sounds are inspired by Naomi Campbell and are meant to be bold, challenge the ordinary and redefine the idea of luxury. With this truly one-of-a-kind vehicle, the sounds are meant to extend the edgy design approach and evoke couture-inspired emotions.”

The BMW XM Mystique Allure is one of a one and will not be for sale. You can see the promotional trailer for it below.

bmw Naomi Campbell SUV

