Subscribe
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Benny The Butcher meets up with Vado at the spot and Quavo lives for the smoke. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Seems like someone lit a fire under Vado’s ass as the Harlem rapper has been on his grizzly as of late and for his latest cut the Violence And Drugs Only artist links up with a Buffalo bars-smith to kick that gutter ish that the two are known for dropping.

For his new visuals to “Gotta Wait,” Vado connects with Benny The Butcher at a Chinese takeout spot where they count stacks of cash but don’t seem to place an order at any point. The restaurant workers must’ve felt crazy teased thinking they were about to buy out the kitchen.

Quavo meanwhile doesn’t seem to mind a little smoke and in his clip for “Clear The Smoke” the ATLien uses a smoke machine to fill the room with some carbon while some thick women walk around half-naked for no apparent reason. Yeah, we can’t call that one.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado (we told y’all he was grinding), Juicy J, and more.

VADO FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “GOTTA WAIT”

QUAVO – “CLEAR THE SMOKE”

VADO – “PRESSURE”

JUICY J – “SERENITY”

NINO MAN – “HELLA HOT”

BELLY – “PATIENCE VS. PATIENTS”

GSE GRAM – “THE MOST”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “NAH”

JAYMAN24 – “INSANE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals Newsletter

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close