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T.I. Son Major Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

T.I. & Tiny’s Harris’ youngest son, Major Harris, is growing up fast and just hit a major milestone. 

Published on April 20, 2026
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T.I. Birthday Celebration
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. & Tiny’s Harris’ youngest son, Major Harris, is growing up fast and just hit a major milestone. 

Major is wrapping up his final year of high school and stepped out for his senior prom. It feels like just yesterday fans were watching him as a kid on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, and now he’s suited and booted for one of his biggest moments yet.

King Harris shared a video on Instagram capturing his real-time reaction to seeing his little brother all dressed up, admitting he didn’t even know Major had prom that night.

“This man Major ain’t tell nobody about his prom! My boy grown now!! Should gave him a c…NVM.”

Before he headed out, the Harris family came together to celebrate him properly. They set up a big “PROM” sign outside and even fireworks to send him off in style.

Tiny Harris also shared a heartfelt message about her son stepping into this new chapter.

“Mama’s fatman grew up on us to be the coolest, smartest, & unbothered kid in the world but still that guy! Super proud of him for many reasons but its 12 grade prom, he & his date was looking too good. Thx to everyone who came to send them off. Everybody loves Major.”

From reality TV to real-life milestones, Major’s stepping into a new chapter.

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