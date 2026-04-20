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Kyrsten Sinema Sued By Lover's Ex-Wife Under Homewrecker Law

Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

Sinema also sent a photo of herself in a towel showing her bare back and what appeared to be cupping bruises.

Published on April 20, 2026
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  • In another message, Sinema asked Matthew to bring MDMA (aka molly or ecstasy) to help "guide him through a psychedelic experience."
  • What officially set Ammel off was seeing the "I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart" message sent to her estranged husband.
Kyrsten Sinema Sued By Lover's Ex-Wife Under Homewrecker Law
Tom Williams / Kyrsten Sinema

Text messages obtained by TMZ showed that the ex-wife of Krysten Sinema’s boyfriend called her out as a homewrecker in a heated exchange.

According to the celebrity gossip site that recently decided to dabble in politics, court documents revealed that Heather Ammel is suing ex-Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema for wrecking her marriage, claiming she witnessed text messages her then-husband, Matthew, who was Sinema’s bodyguard, was receiving from the politician.

Sinema also sent a photo of herself in a towel showing her bare back and what appeared to be cupping bruises.

In another message, Sinema asked Matthew to bring MDMA (aka molly or ecstasy) to help “guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

What officially set Ammel off was seeing the “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart” message sent to her estranged husband.

“Are you having an affair with my husband?” Ammel asked Sinema. “You took a married man away from his family.”

Sinema did admit the affair began in 2024 but is currently trying to get the lawsuit dismissed, alleging their romantic encounters never took place in North Carolina, where Ammel is suing Sinema.

In North Carolina, adultery is considered a class two misdemeanor, and also one of the handful of states in the country that have a “homewrecker law” that allows a jilted lover to sue a third party for damages due to a marital breakup.

You can see reactions to Sinema being sued for breaking up a happy home below.

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