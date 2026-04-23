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Donald Trump's Top Terror Official Outed On Sugar Daddy Site

Donald Trump’s Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

Published on April 23, 2026
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  • Senior counterterrorism official had secret sugar daddy profile, spent $40K on trips and gifts from older partner.
  • Unreported income and compromised judgment from sugar relationships could open her up to blackmail and security risks.
  • Behavior undermines public trust in government and raises questions about Trump administration's vetting of top officials.
Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset
Getty Images / Westend61 / Top Trump Official

Remember when Donald Trump said he hires nothing but the “best people” to work in his administration? Well, that continues to be a lie following the reports of a top terror official being exposed on a website where women look for sugar daddies.

Apparently, Julia Varvaro isn’t making enough as a Department of Homeland Security deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism to fund her lifestyle, so she needs sugar daddies.

According to The Daily Mail, Varvaro, 29, had a profile on Seeking.com, a website where younger, attractive individuals seek older, people who have big bank accounts that can easily fund their luxurious lifestyles.

The profile in question was under the name “Alessia,” and said the person worked for a government agency and offered “seductive sophistication.”

Varvaro Was Exposed By A Former Lover

So how was she exposed? Well, the website reports it was a former boyfriend, an older executive and divorced father who identified himself to The Daily Mail as Robert B.

The two didn’t meet on Seeking; they connected on Hinge, another dating app, and he revealed that he spent $40,000 on her, including Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and first-class trips to Aruba and Italy, but claims he was not seeking a sugar daddy relationship with Varvaro.

She also asked him for her own credit card.

In text messages he shared with The Daily Mail, it was revealed that he ended the relationship with Varvaro after refusing to drop more cash on her, and subsequently filed a complaint with DHS’s Office of the Inspector General, exposing her Seeking.com profile.

Robert B’s complaint claimed that Varvaro, who has pictures with Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, and former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, was under financial stress and could “pose a security risk.”

Varvaro denied The Daily Mail’s reporting, claiming she did not have a profile on Seeking.com and called Robert. B is a disgruntled ex.

“We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don’t know what’s the problem with that,” Varvaro told The Daily Mail. “I did nothing wrong. This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together. And it’s just really weird.”

The “Alessa” profile also magically disappeared after the Daily Mail reached out to Varvaro.

A Former CIA Agent Sounds The Alarm On Varvaro’s Behavior

So, this sounds like no big deal, right? Why should Varvaro get in trouble for having a sugar daddy or sugar daddies? Well, a former CIA officer spoke with the paper and explained how her behavior could jeopardize national security, telling the Daily Mail that her unreported income and sugar daddies could cause “serious issues for DHS security personnel that need to be resolved.”

“In a senior counterterrorism role, those behaviors open you up to blackmail and show compromised judgment while putting national security at risk and undermining what it’s supposed to mean to serve the public,” another national security expert said.

Varvoro is the latest “scandal” to rock the Trump administration following her former boss’s husband’s “bimbofication” kink.

You can see what social media has to say about Varvaro’s need for sugar daddies below.

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