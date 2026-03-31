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Kristi Noem Clowned For Byron Noem's Cross-Dressing Photos

Kristi Noem “Blindsided” By Her Husband Byron Noem’s Cross-Dressing Schenanigans, Social Media Has All The Jokes

Published on March 31, 2026
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  • Kristi Noem's husband shared compromising photos online while she was Homeland Security Secretary.
  • National security experts warn the photos could have been intercepted by 'hostile intelligence services'.
  • Noem also faces allegations of an affair with former aide, adding to her woes.
Kristi Noem Clowned For Byron Noem's Cross-Dressing Photos
Getty Images / Kristi Noem / Byron Noem

Former ICE Barbie, Kristi Noem, is now the laughing stock of social media thanks to her husband’s secret online exploits.

After being embarrassingly fired as Homeland Security Secretary and relegated to some made-up position in the administration, Kristi Noem is said to be “devastated” following a bombshell report from The Daily Mail that she says “blindsided” her, featuring her husband of more than 30 years, Byron Noem, sharing what Rolling Stone described as “bimbofication fetish photos.”

The Daily Mail obtained the compromising photos of Noem’s husband who is an insurance mogul, that allegedly shared online with strangers while she was still Secretary of Homeland Security, while she was enacting her boss, Donald Trump’s divisive anti-immigration policies.

“The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” a representative for Kristi Noem and her family said in a statement to the New York Post.

National Security Experts Say Byron Noem’s Photos Could Have Been A Huge Issue

According to The Daily Mail, national security experts were astounded at Noem’s husband’s reckless behavior.

Per The Independent:

National security experts told the outlet that the photographs could have been intercepted by “hostile intelligence services.”

During Kristi Noem’s tenure at the department, Bryon Noem was “repeatedly asked for money,” and sent his online acquaintances at least $25,000, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment,” U.S. counterintelligence expert Jack Barsky told the newspaper.

“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” added former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos.

“Damaging information like this can be a tantalizing lead for a hostile intelligence service,” Polymeropoulos added. “They approach the person and say, if you work with us we won’t expose this, and if you don’t, we will. That’s espionage 101.”

Kristi Noem Also Has Some Drama Following Her

This is the latest drama surrounding Noem, who was fired following a poor showing during a congressional hearing.

Kristi Noem isn’t without her own issues after claims of her having an affair with her former aide Corey Lewandowski, who has also left the Department of Homeland Security.

Both Noem and Lewandowski deny those allegations, with Noem calling it “tabloid garbage” and a “disgusting lie.”

Social media has been clowning Noem and her husband; you can see those reactions below.

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