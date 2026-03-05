Subscribe
Close
News

You’re Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

President Donald Trump has announced on Thursday (March 5) that he has fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem from her post.

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been relieved of her duties by President Donald Trump after a string of controversies followed the Cabinet member. As this is breaking, reactions to the news from talking heads and general observers alike have been robust and voluminous.

Former Secretary Kristi Noem faced a flurry of tough questions this week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that examined her role as the head of the department, and alleged mishandling of funds and other issues.

As was recently reported, Noem faced grilling from Rep. Jasmine Crockett and other members of the committee, and the rumblings of her being let go from the post had been swirling about for weeks after a series of reports from The Wall Street Journal that dug deep into the inner workings of the department.

The firing, which actually reads more like a demotion, was announced on Trump’s Truth Social platform, where he named Sen. Markwayne Mullin as the new DHS Secretary, with Noem becoming a “envoy” for the “Shield Of The Americas,” a department that remains something of a mystery.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote.

Trump gave glowing praise to Noem in the role and added that Noem will serve as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a role that, to wit, hadn’t existed until the president said so today.

Online, the reaction to the firing of Kristi Noem is still developing, as are the details. We’ll return to this post with additional details as they happen.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Homeland Security POLITICS president donald trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

    Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots

    Stefon Diggs Gets Released By New England Patriots & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Cassius Life
    Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

    Starstruck: Every Time An Athlete Acted Up Around Taylor Rooks

    Cassius Life
    T.I., King Harris, and 50 Cent

    T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To 'Chill Out' After Wearing Shirt With 50's Mom On It

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Here We Go Again: Lil Yachty Says “Rapper’s Delight” Was Weak As Hell

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close