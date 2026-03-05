Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

Rep. Jasmine Crockett may be an outgoing member of the House of Reprenstatives but her takedowns of Trump administration leaders will live beyond her congressional tenure. Earlier this week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her handling and alleged mishandling of the government agency, along with several other Democrats.

On Wednesday (March 4), Rep. Jasmine Crockett and several other Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing to address Secretary Noem’s management of the DHS and some of the widely publicized gaffes that the department has endured of late.

During Crockett’s line of questioning, Noem faced committee members with the usual stern stance that others in President Donald Trump’s orbit have exhibited in similar settings. However, an especially tense moment between Crockett and Noem has since gone viral online, sparking plenty of discussion on the department’s policies, especially in Minnesota of late.

From the House Judiciary Committee press release page:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett criticized Secretary Noem over an unlawful policy barring Members of Congress from making unannounced visits to DHS detention facilities: “You have lost more lives in detention than anybody else—that is your record right now, so I don’t expect that y’all are going to be the ones that are going to be best to keep [detainees] safe. This is why we are supposed to conduct oversight and not wait for you to give permission.”

The press release also highlights questions raised by other committee members, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin.

On X, reactions to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s questioning of Secretary Kristi Noem’s tactics and handling of the DHS have cropped up, and we’ve captured some of them for viewing.

—

Photo: Getty