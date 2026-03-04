Subscribe
James Talarico Defeats Jasmine Crockett In Texas Dem Primary

Rep. Jasmine Crockett lost her bid for the Democratic Party nomination for a Texas Senate seat, and some observers online have thoughts.

Published on March 4, 2026
Rep. Jasmine Crockett gave a valiant effort in the Democratic Party primaries in Texas as she angled to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn. Texas state Representative James Talarico will face off against Cornyn in the general election this fall in one of the most important Senate races to watch.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a fiery critic of President Donald Trump and the policies of his administration, looked to be a fresh voice for the Democratic Party, who sought to gain momentum ahead of the general election.

Crockett, who ran on a strongly worded campaign that directed critiques and some measurable ire towards Republicans, was challenged by Rep. James Talarico, whose policies mirror Crockett’s in some regard, but his tone was a lot less fiery.

There was also some chatter that Talarico was more adaptable than Crockett on issues like Israel’s military maneuvers in the Middle East and showcased a propensity to hear thoughts and ideas from both sides of the aisle.

It also appeared that some observers took note of Talarico’s even approach as a means of feeling more inclusive of a host of opposing views, instead of Crockett’s assertion that things must change in Texas before they change in Washington.

The Dallas-based congresswoman had become a bit of a darling on the national stage, using her platform to call out Trump and her Republican colleagues for any infractions that came across her view. She often sparred with MAGA figureheads such as Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who has since split with Trump and Congress.

Texas, which Trump won in 2024 overwhelmingly, is a major portion of the Electoral College vote tally with 40, and has remained a hotbed of political push and pull between the state’s growing Democratic voting populace and the well-established conservative-leaning elected officials in the state.

Talarico will face off against Sen. Cornyn in November, who faced a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary. Cornyn, who has served in the Senate since 2002, has faced little resistance to reelection, but the tides have shifted somewhat in the Lone Star State. That said, Cornyn survived Paxton’s best, but the wider picture has yet to come into focus.

Rep. Crockett took to social media to congratulate Talarico and pledged to support his upcoming run.

On X, reactions to the Texas primaries, in particular to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s defeat, have cropped up. We’ve got some of those listed below.

Photo: Getty

jasmine crockett POLITICS voting

