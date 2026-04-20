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Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

Cardi B was just about ready to pack it up and cancel her second show in Atlanta.

Published on April 20, 2026
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Cardi B was just about ready to pack it up and cancel her second show in Atlanta.

Hours before hitting the stage, the Bodak Yellow rapper went live, going off on staff at State Farm Arena and accusing them of being disrespectful to her and her team.

“You and your f*cking employees are being disrespectful, I’m not going to perform today. We got in here, your employees are being rude for no reason. Pointing fingers for no reason touching people for no reason. I feel a certain type of way, because you’re being disrespectful. I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem, and we’ve been kind to everybody. So no, now I’m leaving.”

Despite the heated moment, Bardi eventually cooled down and decided to still give her Atlanta fans a show.

Once she hit the stage, she kept it real with the crowd and even joked about the situation, saying next time she’s in the city, she might perform in the parking lot.

“I’m pissed off right now, I ain’t gon’ lie. This arena has been playing a lot of f*cking games with me. This will be the last time I’m ever in this b*tch. Next time, b*tch, I’m having my concert in the parking lot, b*tch. I’m tired of y’all playing with me. This y’all f*cking second time. I still f*ck with the Atlanta Hawks though.”

The Bronx rapper tore State Farm Arena down, bringing out T.I., Jeezy, Mariah The Scientist as special guests.

Even with the chaos before the show, Cardi still showed up and did her thing to conclude the end of her Little Miss Drama Tour.

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