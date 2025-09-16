When Will Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ Be In My City?

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Like one of her hit singles says, Cardi B is going outside! Want to know more about Cardi B tour dates? Today, the Grammy Award-winning superstar announced Little Miss Drama Tour, her first tour in six years. The tour is in support of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?, out this Friday via Atlantic Records. On Wednesday, February 11th, the 30+ date arena run will kick off in Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena. The trek will then continue with stops across North America in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 17th.

Another milestone has been reached as Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date. The tour will see her headline multiple iconic venues for the very first time, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City.

Cardi B’s long-awaited AM I THE DRAMA? arrives this Friday after her record-breaking debut album Invasion of Privacy. The album is available to pre-save here and includes the fiery anthem “Outside,” which marks her 13th Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 entry and her recently released “Imaginary Playerz.” Earlier this week, the Bronx native revealed the artists that will grace the album and the list includes the legendary Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, and more.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In partnership with her joint venture, Cardi has sold out of various limited-edition box sets, but all hope isn’t lost. Fans still have access to AM I THE DRAMA? merch which features vinyl, CD and box sets available in limited quantities only at CardiB.com. Check out ticketing information and the full itinerary below to see when Cardi B will be in your city!

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available first through Citi and Verizon presales (details below). To participate in the Cardi B Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 23, at 10am local time, fans must sign up by Sunday, September 21, at 10pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to their Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The general on-sale will begin Thursday, September 25, at 10am local time at cardib.com/tour.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Little Miss Drama Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 22, at 7am local time until Tuesday, September 23, at 7am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Little Miss Drama Tour in the U.S. – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, September 22 at 7am local time until Tuesday, September 23 at 7am local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

Cardi B Tour Dates. When Will She Be In My City?



Check all Cardi B’s tour dates below:



‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ 2026 DATES:

Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

RELATED:

Cardi B Shuts Down NY Pop-Up, Calls Out Label For Being Sleep

Cardi B Reacts To “Not Guilty” Verdict In Her Civil Trial, Dances To New “Bodega Baddie” Song

