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Cardi B Tops BET Award Nominations, Kendrick Lamar Behind Her

Cardi B Tops BET Award Nominations, Kendrick Lamar Right Behind Her

Cardi B continues to have a monster year, now leading the pack at the BET Awards with six nominations. 

Published on May 21, 2026
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
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Cardi B continues to have a monster year, now leading the pack at the BET Awards with six nominations. 

The Bronx superstar picked up nominations including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for AM I DRAMA?. She also earned nomination for the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award.

The new category was created to honor influential global figures whose impact on fashion goes beyond music and entertainment.

“Fashion presence has had long-standing cultural impact, has significantly influenced style narratives, and continues to elevate fashion as a form of storytelling across music, film, sports, and public file.”

Fresh off her successful Little Miss Drama tour, Bardi keeps adding wins to an already stacked year. Alongside the BET nominations, Cardi B also recently secured a partnership with luxury resale company FASHIONPHILE as the brand’s new Global Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is right behind her with five BET Award nominations of his own, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for “Chains & Whips.”

The Compton rapper has been on one of the strongest runs of his career latley. Earlier this year, Kendrick picked up Grammy wins for Record of they Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther” featuring SZA, officially surpassing JAŸ-Z as the most awarded Hip-Hop artist in Grammy history.

At the same time, his rivalry with Drake appears far from over. The OVO rapper reignited tensions after dropping ICEMAN, where fans believe he took several shots at Kendrick. One of the more talked about moments came when Drizzy linked back up with Future on a track titled “Ran To Atlanta,” seemingly referencing Kendrick’s previous accusations that Drake ran to Atlanta looking for hits.

Between awards, chart success, and ongoing rap drama, both Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar continue to dominate the culture heading into award season.

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