Promise?: Trump Fans Cry “Boycott New York”, X Users Roast Them

Published on May 31, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters gather outside Trump Tower in New York

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Supporters of Donald Trump have called for a boycott of New York City online, prompting other social media users to openly mock them.
In the wake of former President Donald Trump being found guilty in his “hush money” trial supporters have called for a boycott of New York City, where the trial was held. The calls began right after the verdict was announced, which saw Trump being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Right-wing pundit Tim Pool declared “Truckers should boycott New York” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the trucker convoys that sprung up after the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

Pool’s statement was met with agreement by others on social media who felt it shouldn’t just be the truckers, but everyone upset over the verdict. It was a repeat of a call made on social media back in February after New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found in favor of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who had brought a landmark civil fraud case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. The ruling dictated that Trump was to pay more than $450 million for fraud.

The threats to boycott New York City were met with a massive wave of derision by social media users, who poked fun at how thin-skinned Trump supporters were. Some even declared that the absence of those who aligned themselves with Trump and the GOP would only benefit the city, with one user reflecting on how they behaved when the Republican National Convention was held in New York City in 2004, expressing amazement that they didn’t understand tipping their servers in restaurants.

We’ve got some of the highly entertaining posts collected below for you to check out.

RELATED TAGS

Boycott Donald Trump new york city
Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters gather outside Trump Tower in New York
Promise?: Trump Fans Cry "Boycott New York", X Users Roast Them

