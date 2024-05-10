Kai Cenat Won’t Face Prosecution For 2023 Riot In New York City

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last summer, Kai Cenat found himself in quite the the legal pickle when a planned PS5 giveaway in New York City went left and thousands of teenagers rioted in Union Square and caused all kinds of ruckus.

Naturally, the NYPD detained Cenat over the stunt and charged him for inciting a riot, but luckily for him he won’t have to fight the case any longer. According to the Gothamist, the popular influencer won’t be prosecuted for the riot that went down last August that actually put him on the map for millions of people who had no idea who he was at the time (no shots). After coming out of pocket to pay for the damages caused by the wild teens, Manhattan prosecutors have decided to drop the charges against Cenat and let him go about his online life.

Gothamist reports:

District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it would not prosecute the charges against Cenat and two others, Denzel Dennis and Muktar Din, after they paid more than $57,000 in combined restitution for damages to the square’s landscaping and posted a public apology about the incident on social media. The three have had no new arrests since the Aug. 4 incident that took residents and police by surprise and temporarily disrupted transit, according to the DA’s office.

The case was set to be dismissed after the apology — shared by Cenat on Snapchat and reposted by Dennis and Din — remained on the platform for 24 hours.

“I am from NY and would never want to see the city turned upside down due to unwanted, irresponsible, and dangerous behavior,” Cenat, a Bronx native, said in the post. “I wanted to do something cool and fun for people and did not think it was going to turn into something that caused harm to the city, and I should have thought more about the post before I announced it.”

Last August, thousands of teenagers took over Union Square in New York City after Kai Cenat promised to show up with free PS5’s and gift cards. By the time he showed up the crowd was antsy, and before anyone knew it chaos ensued, and the crowd overwhelmed both Cenat’s security team and the NYPD. After Cenat made a run for it, the teenagers went wild and caused havoc on the surrounding businesses and anything in sight. It was quite the spectacle.

Cenat was booked for inciting a riot, but after paying for the damages and making a public apology, he’s now in the clear. Easy-peasy. We’re sure Donald Trump wishes Alvin Bragg would let him slide on the Stormy Daniels case like he did Kai Cenat, but that’s not happening.

What do y’all think? Did Kai Cenat get off too easy, or was it fair and just? Let us know in the comments section below.