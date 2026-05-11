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Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

The breakup detectives might have jumped the gun.

Published on May 11, 2026
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Source: James Devaney / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had the internet playing relationship detective after the Met Gala, but it looks like folks may have been doing a little too much.

A clip from the big night had fans convinced there was some tension between the superstar couple, after footage showed them having what appeared to be a serious conversation inside a sprinter bus following the event. Another moment from the night also made the rounds, with some reading Rihanna’s body language as less than thrilled.

As per TMZ, the speculation only picked up from there, with fans trying to decide if the couple was having a rough night or simply running on fumes after one of fashion’s longest evenings. Rihanna, however, seems to have offered her own answer without saying much at all. On Thursday (May 7),, she posted a 45-second Met Gala recap video to Instagram showing her and Rocky smiling, holding hands, posing together, and enjoying the night. In other words, the breakup detectives might need to clock out early on this one.

The 2026 Met Gala celebrated “Costume Art,” with the night once again turning the red carpet into a full-on fashion museum. Rihanna, who has long been one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated arrivals, pulled up in a custom sculptural Maison Margiela look by Glenn Martens, complete with a dramatic Art Deco-style headpiece. Rocky kept things just as stylish in custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy, wearing a pink robe-style jacket with black satin details.

The couple has made the Met Gala part of their fashion lore over the years, from late arrivals to headline-grabbing looks. This year was no different, though the post-event footage briefly shifted the conversation from couture to couple speculation. Still, sources told TMZ the two were not fighting and were simply exhausted after a long day of getting ready and attending the event. Anyone who has ever watched the Met Gala rollout knows that is not exactly a quick night out.

Rihanna and Rocky have also had plenty going on beyond the red carpet. The two are parents to three children, including their daughter Rocki, who was born last year. So if they looked tired after hours of glam, cameras, red carpet chaos, and parenting life waiting back at home, that might be less scandal and more regular adult math.

You can view Rihanna’s Met Gala recap below.

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