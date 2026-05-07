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Cardi B Admits She Was Sick While Killing It At The Met Gala

Published on May 7, 2026
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

If you attended the Met Gala Monday night (May 4) and feel a little bit under the weather, you may have a bone to pick with Cardi B, as she accidentally let it slip that she attended the fancy soiree while battling a fever that had her feeling below par.

According to the HuffPost, the Grammy Award-winning rapper from the Boogie Down Bronx admitted that she had a little “secret” while styling out at the annual fashion event. “I’m actually sick, and I have a fever,” Cardi said.

Well, at least it isn’t the coronavirus?

Regardless of whatever virus she was dealing with, this is Cardi B, and the show must go on as the “WAP” rapper stunned in her outlandish outfit that highlighted her curves while also making her look like a character out of Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Per the Huffpost:

Despite not feeling well, the “I Like It” rapper didn’t let her illness fade her shine. Immediately after making the confession that she was sick, a reporter asked her “if she was art or the artist tonight?” a reference to the night’s dress code, which was “Fashion is Art.

“I am both, honey!” Cardi B playfully shot back.

Seems on brand to be honest.

While attending a huge party and having a fever is nothing to sneeze at, we doubt there will be any outrage over her decision. We’re sure at least a quarter of the people in attendance were carrying something contagious in some way, shape or form. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Cardi B attending the Met Gala while having a fever? Irresponsible or whatever? Let us know in the comments section below.

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