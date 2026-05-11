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Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower For ‘ICEMAN’

Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Drake is rumored to have been shooting a music video at the CN Tower in Toronto, and if that’s true, the ICEMAN rollout is in full motion.

Published on May 11, 2026
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Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake is rumored to have been shooting a music video at the CN Tower in Toronto, and if that’s true, the ICEMAN rollout is in full motion.

We’re just days away from the Toronto rapper’s new album, ICEMAN, dropping on Friday, May 15. Fans have been catching The Boy all over Canada filming content clearly looks like its part of the album’s rollout.

Last month, clips surfaced of Drizzy riding in the back of a truck with massive ice cubes. Not long after, he was seen shooting in the middle of a cemetery. Why? Nobody really knows… but it’s got people talking.

On top of that, people on set were spotted wearing merch that read “Freeze The World,” sparking rumors that a tour could be tied to the project.

Now, less than a week before the album drops, the OVO MC was allegedly seen filming at the CN Tower. Drake’s no stranger to using the landmark in his visuals, he famously featured it on the cover of his 2016 album, Views, and even named the intro track “CN Tower” on his collab project with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Whether it was really the Canadian rapper behind that shoot or not, fans are locked in for what’s next. This marks his first solo project since 2023’s For All The Dogs, following his back-to-back 2022 drops, Honestly Nevermind and Her Loss.

After taking time to reset, it looks like Drake’s charged up, and ICEMAN is approaching.

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