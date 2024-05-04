Drake Drops “Family Matters” Diss, Kendrick Lamar Returns Fire With “Meet The Grahams”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You knew Drake was going to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 In LA” track, and he did with a whole video in tow for “Family Matters.” However, no one was expecting K. Dot to return fire with “Meet The Grahams” in less than an hour.

The result is a Hip-Hop civil war with fans bitterly bickering about who is up on social media while intensely dissecting the savage-level bars their rap heroes have aimed at each other.

The latest dust-up started on Friday night (May 3) at 11:23pm, when the 6 God took to social media to drop a YouTube link to “Family Matters.”

There’s no denying that the Boy went in, coming for Kendrick’s family (“You the Black messiah wifing up a mixed queen,” he raps) and sending shots at foes like Rick Ross and Metro Boomin, too.

But as the Internets debated whether or not Drake’s retort was worthy, K. Dot re-entered that chat at midnight, when he dropped a link to a new tune called “Meet The Grahams.” To say the track is scathing would be the understatement of the decades. Kendrick essentially tells Drake’s family that their son ain’t sh*t, and never will be, while accusing him of having “hidden children” and even pedophiles in his circle.

Drake did quickly refute the hidden daughter claim, though.

