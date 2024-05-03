Kendrick Lamar Continues Verbal Attack On Drake With “6:16 in LA”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar has clearly had enough for the shots and subliminal messages from Drake, beginning his blitz earlier this week with the blistering “euphoria” track. With Drake still absorbing blows from that salvo, Kendrick Lamar once again fired back with the cleverly titled “6:16 in LA” track and the culture is in a frenzy.

While the issues between Drizzy and K-Dot have long been rumored, nothing to the level of the recent flurry of disses fans have been treated to lately.

Dot took the most measurable shot on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” track earlier this year and it was clear who the target was. The Canadian superstar hit back with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” the latter of which has been served with a takedown notice from the estate of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur.

It was just this past Tuesday (April 30) when “euphoria” dropped and it wasn’t expected that another song was coming. Using Drake’s timestamp title formula, “6:16 in LA” (released Friday, May 3) digs even deeper into the persona of his rival.

From “6:16”:

Have you ever thought that OVO is workin’ for me?

Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person

Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it

Can’t toosie slide up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface

Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose

It was fun until you started to put money in the streets

Then lost money ’cause they came back with no receipts

I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace

But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed

As it stands, most fans are saying the battle is leaning in favor of Kendrick Lamar, definitely since Drake egged him on to respond. Now, the timeline waits to see what the response will be or if the “Red Button” will be pushed.

Check the reactions below and the track below.

