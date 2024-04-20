Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With A.I. Diss Cosplaying As 2pac & Snoop Dogg

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is currently on the offensive after officially dropping the “Push Ups” track, which aims at Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and Future. As the ongoing war of words continues, Drake pulled off what some online are calling a masterful stroke with an AI-rendered diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar using the voices of Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur.

The AI-assisted track, titled “Taylor Made,” hit social media over the weekend with Drake posting the full audio across his socials. In the track, Drizzy uses AI to rap from the perspective of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, using the iconic stars’ voices to coach K-Dot on how to diss the Canadian superstar.

From “Taylor Made”:

(As 2Pac)

Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior

Engraving your name in some hip-hop history

If you deal with this viciously

You seem a little nervous about all the publicity

Fuck this Canadian lightskin, Dot

We need a no-debated West Coast victory, man

Call him a bitch for me

Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me

Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it’s gotta be true

They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive

In the n*gga under 5’5″, so it’s gotta be you

Snoop Dogg’s voice is used for the second portion of the song with some of the bars reading:

Nephew, what the f*ck you really ’bout to do?

We passed you the torch at the House of Blues

And now you got to do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? Right?

I know you never been to jail, or wore jumpsuits and shower shoes

Never shot nobody, never stabbed nobody

Never did nothing violent to no one, it’s the homies that empower you

But still, you gotta show this f*cking owl who’s boss on the West

Now’s a time to really make a power move

As Drake keeps attempting to goad Kendrick Lamar into responding, it doesn’t appear that he had any more bars for Rick Ross after taking shots at his former friend via the “Push Ups” track.

Breaking the wall here and speaking for myself, I don’t have a strong opinion regarding who is winning this mock meat tussle. I just want to hear some bars from these great rappers and that it all stays on wax without getting weird or personal. Anything else is too toxic for me. There you have it, that’s my view of things so far. – D.L.

Reactions to Drake’s latest salvo have been cropping up since the drop of the “Taylor Made” freestyle. Check out the song and the reactions below. Also, it appears Snoop Dogg also reacted to the news. Check out that video too.

