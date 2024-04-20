Subscribe
Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With A.I. Diss Cosplaying As 2pac & Snoop Dogg

Published on April 20, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Drake is currently on the offensive after officially dropping the “Push Ups” track, which aims at Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and Future. As the ongoing war of words continues, Drake pulled off what some online are calling a masterful stroke with an AI-rendered diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar using the voices of Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur.

The AI-assisted track, titled “Taylor Made,” hit social media over the weekend with Drake posting the full audio across his socials. In the track, Drizzy uses AI to rap from the perspective of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, using the iconic stars’ voices to coach K-Dot on how to diss the Canadian superstar.

From “Taylor Made”:

(As 2Pac)
Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior
Engraving your name in some hip-hop history
If you deal with this viciously
You seem a little nervous about all the publicity
Fuck this Canadian lightskin, Dot
We need a no-debated West Coast victory, man
Call him a bitch for me
Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me
Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it’s gotta be true
They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive
In the n*gga under 5’5″, so it’s gotta be you

Snoop Dogg’s voice is used for the second portion of the song with some of the bars reading:

Nephew, what the f*ck you really ’bout to do?
We passed you the torch at the House of Blues
And now you got to do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? Right?
I know you never been to jail, or wore jumpsuits and shower shoes
Never shot nobody, never stabbed nobody
Never did nothing violent to no one, it’s the homies that empower you
But still, you gotta show this f*cking owl who’s boss on the West
Now’s a time to really make a power move

As Drake keeps attempting to goad Kendrick Lamar into responding, it doesn’t appear that he had any more bars for Rick Ross after taking shots at his former friend via the “Push Ups” track.

Breaking the wall here and speaking for myself, I don’t have a strong opinion regarding who is winning this mock meat tussle. I just want to hear some bars from these great rappers and that it all stays on wax without getting weird or personal. Anything else is too toxic for me. There you have it, that’s my view of things so far. – D.L.

Reactions to Drake’s latest salvo have been cropping up since the drop of the “Taylor Made” freestyle. Check out the song and the reactions below. Also, it appears Snoop Dogg also reacted to the news. Check out that video too.

Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty

1. Is he monetizing it? Doesn’t seem so but what do we know?

RELATED TAGS

2pac Diss drake
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With A.I. Diss Cosplaying As 2pac & Snoop Dogg

